Tralee Chess Club play their final 2 league matches in Charleville today.

Tralee A currently lie in second place in Division 1.

Tralee A are only a half a point behind Ennis A with rounds 9 and 10 being played today.

Tralee A play Cork A at noon and Sarsfields of Limerick at 5.

Tralee B play UCC A twice, at noon and 4 o’clock in Division 3.