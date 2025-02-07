Tralee Boxing Club member to get volunteer award

The Federation of Irish Sport has announced Lynda McGrath as Kerry’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards.

She will be honoured at a special awards ceremony on Friday, 28th February 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four from Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local club.

Citation:

Lynda McGrath is the beating heart of Tralee Boxing Club. From supporting coaches and boxers to running club events, her contributions go far beyond the norm. Lynda was instrumental in securing over €1 million in funding for a new home for the club and played a pivotal role in launching the High Five boxing programme for people with disabilities.

In collaboration with Kerry LSP, Lynda has rolled out initiatives targeting Somali women, encouraging participation in HER Outdoors Week, Women in Sport Week, and EWOS. Known as the club’s “go-to” person, Lynda continues to inspire and lead, creating a lasting impact on her community.