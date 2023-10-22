Tralee begin Munster Chess League campaign today

The Tralee club will be represented by 2 teams in the Munster Chess League this year.
Last year Tralee won Division 2 and were promoted to the top tier.
Tralee will also put a team in the newly founded Division 3.
Both teams play their first matches on Sunday in Charleville,County Cork.
Tralee A play Ennis A and Tralee B play Ennis C.
Both sides play each other twice.
The first match starts at noon and the second at 4.
In a team of 5 players , a team needs to win 3 games to get a point.