Tralee begin Munster Chess League campaign today

The Tralee club will be represented by 2 teams in the Munster Chess League this year.

Last year Tralee won Division 2 and were promoted to the top tier.

Tralee will also put a team in the newly founded Division 3.

Both teams play their first matches on Sunday in Charleville,County Cork.

Tralee A play Ennis A and Tralee B play Ennis C.

Both sides play each other twice.

The first match starts at noon and the second at 4.

In a team of 5 players , a team needs to win 3 games to get a point.