Tralee Basketballer launches petition for return of indoor sport

A Tralee man has started a petition, calling for the government to provide clarity on the return of indoor sports.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors basketball player Fergal O’Sullivan is one of many who’re seeking government guidance around the proposed return to indoor settings.

The online petition, which will be sent to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, has garnered over 3,000 signatures so far.

Speaking on Terrace Talk, John Dowling, coach of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, said it’s having an impact on people’s mental health.