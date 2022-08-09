Tralee Athletes To Represent Ireland At International Children's Games

17 athletes from Tralee are preparing for their trip to Coventry for this weekend's International Children's Games.

The youngsters will represent Ireland in Swimming, Basketball and Athletics at the University of Warwick and Coventry city centre.

Lily May O Gara, Rachel Anne Barry, Laurel Kate Mason and Zala Cvar O Connor, all from Kingdom Swimming Club, will represent Ireland in the pool.

Gearoid White and Brayden Pierce from St Brendans; Fionnan Gearoid Ryan, Johnny William Dawson, Kelly Fitzgerald and Lucy O Connor from Imperials; and Jill Quirke, Anna Colette Collins from Ballymac Bobcats will compete in the boys and girls basketball.

Sinead Dillon, Emma Neylon and Mollie O Riordan from Listowel AC and Kieran Keane and David Patrick Lane from An Riocht will take part in the Athletics.

15-year-old Lucy O'Connor from Tralee told John Drummey that she is looking forward to representing Ireland in 3 x 3 Basketball.