There’s a Kerry derby tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Flexachem KCYMS at 7.30.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are away to Titans from 7 while Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney are at Limerick Celtics at 7.15.

Utility Trust St Pauls can clinch the Southern Conference Title of the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League if they win at Limerick Celtics in a 4.45 tip off.