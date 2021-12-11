Advertisement
Sport

Townend back in winners enclosure

Dec 11, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Townend back in winners enclosure Townend back in winners enclosure
Share this article

Irish champion jockey Paul Townend has returned to action by winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse on Blue Lord.

Townend had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since a fall at Listowel in September.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus