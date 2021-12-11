Townend back in winners enclosure

Irish champion jockey Paul Townend has returned to action by winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse on Blue Lord.
Townend had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since a fall at Listowel in September.
