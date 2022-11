Tourlestrane are into the Connacht Club Senior Football final after beating St. Mary's by 8-points to 6 in Carrick-On-Shannon.

Croke Park plays host to this evening's Leinster Club Football semi-finals.

Westmeath kingpins The Downs are hoping to bridge a 50-year gap by reaching the decider when they face Meath champions Ratoath at 5:15.

At 7 o'clock, last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilmacud Crokes go up against three-in-a-row Laois champions Portarlington.