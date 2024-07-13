Advertisement
Sport

Tour de France enters Pyrenees today

Jul 13, 2024 09:40 By radiokerrysport
The Tour de France enters the Pyrenees today, with Tadej Pogacar holding a 1-minute 6-second lead in the yellow jersey.

Ireland’s Ben Healy starts the day fourteenth on general classification.

