Tough tie for Shamrock Rovers if they progress

Jul 18, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers have been handed a difficult tie if they can get past Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Premier Division title holders have been drawn to face the winner of the Dinamo Zagreb versus Shkupi tie.

The Croatian champions are hot favourites come through that qualifier and have featured in the group stage of the Champions League five times since 2011.

Rovers are currently in Bulgaria for the first leg of their second round tie against Ludogorets tomorrow evening.

