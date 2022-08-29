Advertisement
Sport

Tottenham remain unbeaten; United believed to have agreed fee for Antony

Aug 29, 2022 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham remain unbeaten in this season's Premier League.

Harry Kane scored both goals in a 2-nil win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Elsewhere, West Ham picked up their first points with a 1-nil win over Aston Villa.

And Allan Saint-Maximin's late strike earned Newcastle a 1-all draw with Wolves.

Manchester United are believed to have agreed a fee with Ajax for Antony.

The Brazilian winger is poised to move to Old Trafford for 100-million euro.

United have already signed Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch club this summer.

