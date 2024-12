Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he can understand the frustrations of their supporters.

Some of the away fans booed the team after last night's 1-nil defeat at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost six of their first 14 games and Postecoglou says they were far from good enough

Fulham are up to sixth place thanks to a 3-1 win against Brighton at Craven Cottage.