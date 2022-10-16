Tottenham level on points with second placed City

Tottenham are level on points with second placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
That's after they beat Everton 2-0 this evening in north London.
Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with the goals for Antonio Conte's side.
