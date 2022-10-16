Advertisement
Tottenham level on points with second placed City

Oct 16, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham level on points with second placed City
Tottenham are level on points with second placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

That's after they beat Everton 2-0 this evening in north London.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with the goals for Antonio Conte's side.

