Tottenham into fourth round of FA Cup

Tottenham are safely into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Portsmouth 1-nil.

Harry Kane edged closer to Jimmy Greaves' all-time scoring record for the club with the only goal of the game.

Leicester secured a narrow 1-nil win over the Football League's bottom side Gillingham, while Southampton came from behind to knock out fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1.

The lowest ranked team left in the competition, Boreham Wood, host Accrington among the 3 o'clock kick-offs.

Holders Liverpool take on Wolves in the final match of the day.