Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is set to miss the rest of the season with an A-C-L injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during his team's defeat of Elfsborg in the Europa League and has to have surgery.

He is expected to be out for at least six months but it could be up to a year.

Dragusin started 21 of Tottenham's past 23 games.