Tottenham defeated by Newcastle

Jan 4, 2025 15:41 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham defeated by Newcastle
It's finished Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Alexander Isak with his ninth goal in seven league games to give the Magpies the victory in North London.

The 3pm games are just underway.

