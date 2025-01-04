Tottenham defeated by Newcastle

It's finished Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 in the Premier League's lunchtime game.
Alexander Isak with his ninth goal in seven league games to give the Magpies the victory in North London.
The 3pm games are just underway.
Advertisement
It's finished Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 in the Premier League's lunchtime game.
Alexander Isak with his ninth goal in seven league games to give the Magpies the victory in North London.
The 3pm games are just underway.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus