Tottenham agree deal for Bissouma

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

It's understood the midfielder will cost Spurs in the region of 25-million-pounds.

Bissouma is due to undergo a medical tomorrow.

