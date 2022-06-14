Tottenham agree deal for Bissouma

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton.
It's understood the midfielder will cost Spurs in the region of 25-million-pounds.
Bissouma is due to undergo a medical tomorrow.
