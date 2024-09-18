Toto Schillachi Dies Aged 59

Former Italy striker Salvatore Schillaci has died at the age of 59.

Nicknamed 'Toto' - Schillaci scored the goal that sent Ireland home at the quarter finals of the 1990 World Cup.

His six goals in that World Cup earned him the Golden Boot ahead of Diego Maradona to the trophy as Italy beat England to finish third in their home tournament.

Schillaci, who was virtually unknown outside of Italy prior to the tournament, soon became a household name after netting against Austria, Czechoslovakia, Uruguay, the Republic of Ireland and Argentina.

While he also denied England a third-place finish after helping Italy beat the Three Lions in the tournament's third-place playoff match in Bari.

That was the high mark of a career which would also see him play club football for Juventus and Inter.

Schillaci had been treated for cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Palermo in recent days.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has paid tribute, thanking Schillaci for the 'emotions you gave us'.