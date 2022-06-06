Top-ten finish for Maguire

Leona Maguire secured a top-ten finish at the US Women's Open last night.
The Cavan native ended on two-under-par and in a tie for eighth.
Minjee Lee was the winner in north Carolina on 13-under.
