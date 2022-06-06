Advertisement
Top-ten finish for Maguire

Jun 6, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire secured a top-ten finish at the US Women's Open last night.

The Cavan native ended on two-under-par and in a tie for eighth.

Minjee Lee was the winner in north Carolina on 13-under.

