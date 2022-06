Kerry are into the ¼ finals of the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship as group winners.

The Kingdom beat Westmeath 2-17 to 9 points at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney and will next play Armagh.

Dan Kearney reports

Kerry manager Darragh Long

In Group 2, Armagh booked their place in the quarter final, getting past Monaghan by 2-12 to 4 points.

Cavan will play Monaghan in the relegation playoff as they were beaten by Tipperary 2-6 to 1-8 at Kingspan Breffni Park.