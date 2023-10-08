Advertisement
Sport

Top spot for Ireland at World Cup; All Blacks next

Oct 8, 2023 09:33 By radiokerrysport
Top spot for Ireland at World Cup; All Blacks next
Share this article

Ireland are into the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup.

They had no problems in their final Pool B game against Scotland with Andy Farrell's men coming out on top by 36-14

They'll now face 3 time champions New Zealand in the last 8 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Japan and Argentina know that they're in the last chance saloon this afternoon.

They meet in a decider in Pool D with the winners joining England in the quarter finals while the losers go out.

Kick off in Nantes is at 12pm.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Tonga and Romania meet in their final Pool game at 4:45pm.

The late game this evening sees Portugal take on Fiji at 8pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry lady crowned World coastal rowing champion
Advertisement
Ladies County football finals down for decision today
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Duagh
Kerry lady crowned World coastal rowing champion
Kingdom rowers in World finals today
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus