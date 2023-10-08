Top spot for Ireland at World Cup; All Blacks next

Ireland are into the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup.

They had no problems in their final Pool B game against Scotland with Andy Farrell's men coming out on top by 36-14

They'll now face 3 time champions New Zealand in the last 8 on Saturday.

Japan and Argentina know that they're in the last chance saloon this afternoon.

They meet in a decider in Pool D with the winners joining England in the quarter finals while the losers go out.

Kick off in Nantes is at 12pm.

Elsewhere Tonga and Romania meet in their final Pool game at 4:45pm.

The late game this evening sees Portugal take on Fiji at 8pm.