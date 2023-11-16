Advertisement
Nov 16, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Top sires on show for tenth edition of ITM Irish Stallion Trail
Over 30 Irish stallion farms are set to welcome visitors for the ITM Irish Stallion Trail, taking place on Friday January 12 and Saturday January 13, 2024. In what will be the tenth edition of the Trail, breeders, racing professionals, and racing fans will enjoy the opportunity to view many of the world’s leading Flat and National Hunt stallions at a wide range of Ireland’s breed-shaping stallion farms.

ITM CEO Charles O’Neill, commented: “Ireland’s stallion roster gets stronger by the year and offers breeders the world over an array of top talent to suit all mares and budgets. Horses sired and bred in Ireland have once again shone on the international stage in 2023, lighting up the sport’s headline events under both codes. The ITM Irish Stallion Trail has become an annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts alike and draws the spotlight onto our hugely valuable thoroughbred breeding industry ahead of the covering season. For this tenth edition of the Trail, we encourage visitors to get the dates in the diary and set out on the ultimate racing road trip.”

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is a completely free event. Visitors are simply asked to register which studs they intend to visit via the ITM website. Visitors are then free to visit the studs at the time of their choosing within the studs' advertised opening hours. Please note that due to demand it is mandatory to register for a specific date and time slot if planning to visit Coolmore Stud.

For further information and to register, visit www.itm.ie/stalliontrail. Further studs wishing to participate in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2024 can contact Alex Cairns at [email protected] or +353(0)87 791 5690.

