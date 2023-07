The women’s first and fourth seeds have both been beaten in their Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Top seed Iga Swiatek lost in three sets to Elina Svitolina.

The Ukrainian will play Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals, following the unseeded Czech’s three-set win over Jessica Pegula.

On Court One men’s eighth seed Jannick Sinner is a set to love up on Roman Safiullin

Still to come back on Centre, defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic goes up against seventh seed Andrey Rublev.