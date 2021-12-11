The Premier League title race grows ever more intriguing by the week.

Leaders Manchester City beat Wolves in the early kick-off.

It finished 1-nil at the Etihad thanks to a Raheem Sterling penalty.

Advertisement

Elswhere, Chelsea won 3-2 at home to Leeds.

While Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield proved a frustrating one.

His Aston Villa side went down 1-nil to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, thanks to a Mo Salah penalty.

Advertisement

***

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, it finished Arsenal 3, Southampton 0;

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for that one due to "a disciplinary breach".

Advertisement

Manager Mikel Arteta said it's not an "easy" situation, and didn't rule out a longer ban.