Top 2 clash tonight

Having swapped places earlier in the week, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division's top two collide tonight.

Shamrock Rovers hold a one point lead over tonight's visitors to Tallaght Stadium - Derry City.

Dundalk can return to third with a win at home to Bohemians.

Shelbourne entertain Drogheda United, and Finn Harps play UCD.

Galway United can pull level on points with First Division leaders Cork City tonight with a win away to Wexford.

Waterford have won their last three ahead of the visit of Cobh Ramblers to the RSC.

Athlone face Longford, and Treaty United host Bray Wanderers.