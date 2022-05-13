Advertisement
Sport

Top 2 clash tonight

May 13, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Top 2 clash tonight Top 2 clash tonight
Share this article

Having swapped places earlier in the week, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division's top two collide tonight.

Shamrock Rovers hold a one point lead over tonight's visitors to Tallaght Stadium - Derry City.

Dundalk can return to third with a win at home to Bohemians.

Advertisement

Shelbourne entertain Drogheda United, and Finn Harps play UCD.

Galway United can pull level on points with First Division leaders Cork City tonight with a win away to Wexford.

Waterford have won their last three ahead of the visit of Cobh Ramblers to the RSC.

Advertisement

Athlone face Longford, and Treaty United host Bray Wanderers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus