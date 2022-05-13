Top 2 clash tonight

Having swapped places earlier in the week, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division's top two collide tonight.
Shamrock Rovers hold a one point lead over tonight's visitors to Tallaght Stadium - Derry City.
Dundalk can return to third with a win at home to Bohemians.
Shelbourne entertain Drogheda United, and Finn Harps play UCD.
Galway United can pull level on points with First Division leaders Cork City tonight with a win away to Wexford.
Waterford have won their last three ahead of the visit of Cobh Ramblers to the RSC.
Athlone face Longford, and Treaty United host Bray Wanderers.