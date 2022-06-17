Top 2 clash as Premier Division returns

After the international break, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division resumes this evening with a clash of the top two.

Dundalk were on a run of four straight wins prior to the break, and welcome leaders Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park.

Derry City will hope the break ended their poor run of form as they entertain Drogheda.

And there are two Dublin derbies with Bohemians hosting Shelbourne, and St. Pat's up against UCD.

Galway United can go top of the First Division tonight if they win away to Bray.

Bottom side Athlone go to Treaty United, and Cobh Ramblers play Wexford.

All of this evening's games begin at 7.45.