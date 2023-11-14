Tommy O’Brien at risk of missing Leinster’s URC derbies

Tommy O’Brien is at risk of missing Leinster’s URC inter-pro derbies with Munster and Connacht.

He’s to be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s victory away to the Dragons.

Cormac Foley injured his shoulder at Rodney Parade and will be assessed ahead of this week’s visit of the Scarlets.

Ulster have revealed that Ethan McIlroy suffered a facial fracture and concussion in their win over Munster.

The full-back sustained the injury early in the first half on Friday night and required treatment at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

An independent report's concluded the Welsh Rugby Union was an "unforgiving, and even vindictive" place to work for some employees.

The review was launched in February following allegations of racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia levelled against the organisation.

The W-R-U has accepted all 36 recommendations - which cover governance, complaints handling, and inclusion - saying the document describes issues that are "hugely regrettable".