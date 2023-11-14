Advertisement
Sport

Tommy O’Brien at risk of missing Leinster’s URC derbies

Nov 14, 2023 17:00 By radiokerrysport
Tommy O’Brien at risk of missing Leinster’s URC derbies
Share this article

Tommy O’Brien is at risk of missing Leinster’s URC inter-pro derbies with Munster and Connacht.

He’s to be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s victory away to the Dragons.

Cormac Foley injured his shoulder at Rodney Parade and will be assessed ahead of this week’s visit of the Scarlets.

Advertisement

====

Ulster have revealed that Ethan McIlroy suffered a facial fracture and concussion in their win over Munster.

The full-back sustained the injury early in the first half on Friday night and required treatment at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement

======

An independent report's concluded the Welsh Rugby Union was an "unforgiving, and even vindictive" place to work for some employees.

The review was launched in February following allegations of racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia levelled against the organisation.

Advertisement

The W-R-U has accepted all 36 recommendations - which cover governance, complaints handling, and inclusion - saying the document describes issues that are "hugely regrettable".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Republic of Ireland beset by injury
Advertisement
PGA Tour commissioner says agreement with Saudi P-I-F remains a priority
Under 21 captain called up to senior squad
Advertisement

Recommended

PGA Tour commissioner says agreement with Saudi P-I-F remains a priority
Republic of Ireland beset by injury
Integration Minister won’t reverse decision to house asylum seekers in Killarney
Ballyheigue Community Centre Upcoming Events
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus