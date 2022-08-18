Advertisement
Sport

Tomás O'Sé Expected To Take Charge Of Kerry U20s

Aug 18, 2022 13:08 By brendan
Kerry Great Tomás Ó Sé is expected to be named as the new Kerry U20 football manager.

Ó Sé’s appointment could be made as early as next Tuesday night at the rescheduled Kerry County Committee meeting which has been brought forward from September.

The five-time All-Ireland winner and five-time All-Star will replace former teammate Declan O’Sullivan who stepped down due to work commitments in July.

Tomás O’Sé is expected to be appointed on a two-year term with Seamus Moynihan among those already linked as part of a potential backroom team.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom may also be on the hunt for a new minor football manager with James Costello expected to end his involvement after four years in charge, while Stephen Molumphy is understood to be staying on as the county’s senior hurling manager despite speculation linking him with a return to his native Waterford.

