Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will start this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

They're two of six drivers to be handed penalties for using too many engine parts.

Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher have also been penalised.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz went quickest in first practice today - with Leclerc second and Verstappen third.