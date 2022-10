The title race heats up in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Shamrock Rovers hold a six point lead at the top of the table ahead of the visit of St. Pat's to Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City entertain Shelbourne in a dress rehearsal for the FAI Cup final.

Advertisement

Declan Devine takes charge of Bohemians for the first time as Finn Harps come to Dalymount Park.

Dundalk are at home to Sligo Rovers, and UCD face Drogheda United.

All of tonight's domestic games begin at 7.45.