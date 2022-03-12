Title contenders clash this evening

Four title contenders clash in the Women's National League this evening.

Champions Shelbourne are away to Wexford Youths, while Galway host Peamount.

Both of those games kick off at 6pm, as does Bohemians versus Athlone Town.

Treaty United against Cork City has a 5pm start, while the Showgrounds is the venue for Sligo Rovers' meeting with DLR Waves from 2.

Shamrock Rovers and St Pats are joint top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this morning.

The Hoops beat Bohs 1-nil in their Dublin derby last night, while St Pats were 2-0 winners away to Finn Harps.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne and Dundalk finished 1-all, while Sligo Rovers beat Drogheda United 3-0.