The Tipperary hurling final replay will take place on Sunday, October 29th.

Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields played out a 1-19 to 22 points draw at Semple Stadium yesterday.

In Cork, Sarsfields claimed a first title since 2014 with a 21 points to 19 defeat of Midleton.

Kilcoo are the Down football champions after a 2-12 to nine points win over Burren.

And in Laois, St Joseph's collected a first title in 23 years thanks to a one-point win over Portlaoise.