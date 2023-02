Tipperary’s hurlers are in the midst of an injury crisis.

They confirmed that Paddy Cadell’s season is over, after the midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament in last weekend’s win over Kilkenny.

Cathal Barrett is facing up to twelve weeks out with a fractured shoulder blade.

While Niall O’Meara has a groin tear, ruling him out for six-to-seven weeks.