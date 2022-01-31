Tipperary for Kerry in Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship

Kerry are to play Tipperary in the semi-finals of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship, on May 8th. The final is a week later, against Cork or Waterford.

In the Minors Kerry play Tipperary in Round 1 on Sunday March 27th and Cork on Sunday April 24th, with the final on May 1st or 2nd.

The 16s has Kerry facing Cork in Round 2 on Saturday April 16th, then Tipperary the following week, with the final on Saturday April 30th.

The Kerry 14s will be first into action, against Tipperary in Round 2 on Saturday March 12th, followed by a game against Cork in Round 3 on Saturday March 26th. The final is on Saturday April 2nd.

Full draws:

Munster U14 Championship

Round 1 Saturday 26th February

Kerry -v- Bye

Cork -v- Tipperary

Round 2 Saturday 12th March

Tipperary -v- Kerry

Cork -v- Bye

Round 3 Saturday 26th March

Kerry -v- Cork

Tipperary -v- Bye

Final Saturday 2nd April

Munster U16 Championship

Round 1 Saturday 9th April

Cork -v- Tipperary

Kerry -v- Bye

Round 2 Saturday 16th April

Kerry -v- Cork

Tipperary -v- Bye

Round 3 Saturday 23rd April

Tipperary -v- Kerry

Cork -v- Bye

Final Saturday 30th April

Munster Minor Championship

Round 1 Sunday 27th March

Kerry -v- Tipperary

Cork -v- Bye

Round 2 Sunday 17th April

Cork -v- Tipperary

Kerry -v- Bye

Round 3 Sunday 24th April

Cork -v- Kerry

Tipperary -v- Bye

Final 1st/2nd May

Munster Senior Championship

Semi Finals 8th May

Kerry -v- Tipperary

Cork -v- Waterford

Final 15th May

Venues & Times for all fixtures to be confirmed