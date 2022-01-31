Tipperary for Kerry in Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship

Kerry are to play Tipperary in the semi-finals of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship, on May 8th. The final is a week later, against Cork or Waterford.
In the Minors Kerry play Tipperary in Round 1 on Sunday March 27th and Cork on Sunday April 24th, with the final on May 1st or 2nd.
The 16s has Kerry facing Cork in Round 2 on Saturday April 16th, then Tipperary the following week, with the final on Saturday April 30th.
The Kerry 14s will be first into action, against Tipperary in Round 2 on Saturday March 12th, followed by a game against Cork in Round 3 on Saturday March 26th. The final is on Saturday April 2nd.
Full draws:
Munster U14 Championship
Round 1 Saturday 26th February
Kerry -v- Bye
Cork -v- Tipperary
Round 2 Saturday 12th March
Tipperary -v- Kerry
Cork -v- Bye
Round 3 Saturday 26th March
Kerry -v- Cork
Tipperary -v- Bye
Final Saturday 2nd April
Munster U16 Championship
Round 1 Saturday 9th April
Cork -v- Tipperary
Kerry -v- Bye
Round 2 Saturday 16th April
Kerry -v- Cork
Tipperary -v- Bye
Round 3 Saturday 23rd April
Tipperary -v- Kerry
Cork -v- Bye
Final Saturday 30th April
Munster Minor Championship
Round 1 Sunday 27th March
Kerry -v- Tipperary
Cork -v- Bye
Round 2 Sunday 17th April
Cork -v- Tipperary
Kerry -v- Bye
Round 3 Sunday 24th April
Cork -v- Kerry
Tipperary -v- Bye
Final 1st/2nd May
Munster Senior Championship
Semi Finals 8th May
Kerry -v- Tipperary
Cork -v- Waterford
Final 15th May
Venues & Times for all fixtures to be confirmed