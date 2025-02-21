Tipperary and Cork sides revealed for clash in Division One A of Hurling League

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has welcomed forward Jason Forde back to his starting 15 for tomorrow's visit of Cork to Semple Stadium in Division One A of the Hurling League.

In the other change from Tipp's loss to Limerick, Joe Caesar comes in at wing-back for his first start.

2023 All-Ireland under-20 winning captain Micheál Mullins comes in to start for Cork, who have made five changes for the trip to Thurles.

Advertisement

Robbie Cotter, Eoin Downey, Robbie O’Flynn and Jack O’Connor have also been brought in by manager Pat Ryan.