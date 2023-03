Nick Timoney and Ciaran Frawley have been included in an Ireland squad of 37 for Sunday's Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell all return having featured for their provinces in the URC at the weekend.

But Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny are injured, so they are unavailable.