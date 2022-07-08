Advertisement
Sport

Time change for tomorrows double header in SHC

Jul 8, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Times have been changed for tomorrows games in Austin Stack Park to round out the group stages of the hurling championship

First up at 2 O Clock, we bring you the meeting of Ballyheigue and Lixnaw. That one is in association with Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross Lixnaw.

This is a winner takes all fixture, with the loser bowing out of the championship.

And at 4 its the second of the Austin Stack Park double header between Ballyduff and St Brendan's.

A draw for Ballyduff will see them progress, where as only a win for St Brendan's will do if they are to stay in the championship.

The games were originally scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 but have since been changed

