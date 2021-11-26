Time change for Kilmoyley

There’s a time change to Kilmoyley’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Quarter-Final.
Sunday’s game at Moyne-Templetuohy has beek put back half an hour to 2 o’clock.
