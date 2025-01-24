Advertisement
Time change for Kerry versus Derry in NFL

Jan 24, 2025 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Time change for Kerry versus Derry in NFL
There's a time change for Kerry's Allianz Football League Division 1 game at Derry on Sunday week.

It's been brought forward from 1.45 to 12.30 to facilitate the Bloody Sunday commemoration in the City at 2.30.

Armagh will be without All-Star Riain O'Neill for their trip to Galway in the Division One of the National Football League tomorrow evening.

Kieran McGeeney has picked ten of the players that started the All-Ireland final for the game at Salthill.

Damien Comer and Rob Finnerty are both missing for Galway, while Shane Walsh has been named on the bench.

Robert Downey will captain Cork from centre-half-back for their Division One A Hurling League opener at Wexford.

Nine of the starters for the Rebels were on the starting team for last year's All-Ireland final loss to Clare while Rory O'Connor skippers a Wexford team who are without Lee Chin.

