Tiger Woods recalls memories of visit to Kerry

Jul 6, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
One of the worlds most decorated golfers has said some of his favourite times were spent in the Kingdom.

15 time major winner Tiger Woods recalled his first trip to Ireland in 1999 when he visited Waterville and Ballybunion.

Speaking to assembled media yesterday afternoon at the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare, Woods told Radio Kerry Sport he has fond memories of his visit to Kerry

Well Tiger could be making an appearance in the Kingdom in coming days.

He will remain in the South West to practice some links golf ahead of the 150th Open Championship next week in St Andrews

But Tiger refused to give away his exact location for the coming days...

