Tierney looks set to miss rest of season

Apr 5, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Kieran Tierney looks set to miss the rest of this season, and potentially Scotland’s World Cup playoffs.

The Arsenal full-back requires surgery this week on a knee injury, leaving him on the sidelines for a number of months.

