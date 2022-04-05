Tierney looks set to miss rest of season

Kieran Tierney looks set to miss the rest of this season, and potentially Scotland’s World Cup playoffs.
The Arsenal full-back requires surgery this week on a knee injury, leaving him on the sidelines for a number of months.
