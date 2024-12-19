Advertisement
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Dec 19, 2024 10:43 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18TH
U16 Girls Premier
Park 3-0 Camp

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19TH
U13 Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare v Milltown 6PM

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Fenit A (Ardfert Astro) 6.15pm

