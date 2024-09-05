Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Lee Strand U15 County Championship Cup Competition
East Kerry 4 - 9
St. Brendan’s 0-9
Advertisement
Lee Strand U15 County Championship Plate Coompetition
Eoghan Ruadh 2 - 8
Advertisement
North Kerry 1 - 15
================================
North Kerry Hurling Intermediate Hurling League
Advertisement
RESULTS
St. Brendan's 4 - 15 Lixnaw 3 - 12
Abbeydorney 2 - 16 Crotta O'Neill's 0 - 6
Advertisement
Due to a bereavement in Ballyduff, the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round tie between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff has been changed from this Thursday to Friday evening.
Same venue & time - Abbeydorney at 8.00pm