Sport

Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Sep 5, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrynews
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Lee Strand U15 County Championship Cup Competition

East Kerry 4 - 9

St. Brendan’s 0-9

Lee Strand U15 County Championship Plate Coompetition

Eoghan Ruadh 2 - 8

North Kerry 1 - 15

================================

North Kerry Hurling Intermediate Hurling League

RESULTS

St. Brendan's 4 - 15 Lixnaw 3 - 12

Abbeydorney 2 - 16 Crotta O'Neill's 0 - 6

Due to a bereavement in Ballyduff, the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round tie between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff has been changed from this Thursday to Friday evening.

Same venue & time - Abbeydorney at 8.00pm

