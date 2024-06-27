Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jun 27, 2024 11:54 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Last night in the

Acorn Life Co. Under 21 Football County Championship Semi-Finals, Austin Stacks 2-11 South Kerry District Board 2-10.

=========================================
Elsewhere last night

Advertisement

Round 1 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football

Div 1.
John Mitchels 1-07 defeated Milltown/Castlemaine.1-01

Div. 2.
Ardfert 5-15 beat Ballymacelligott 4-08

Advertisement

Div. 3.
Castlegregory 6-16(34) had a narrow victory over Castleisland Desmonds 8-09(33)

Div. 4.
Renard/St. Mary's 1-12 Dingle 5-18.

Kerins O'Rahilly's v St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers did not go ahead.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gold Medalist Out Of Paris
Advertisement
Georgia Into Knockout Stage For The 1st Time
Oisin Murphy seeks to ride his first Irish Classic winner this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Gold Medalist Out Of Paris
Georgia Into Knockout Stage For The 1st Time
No winner of €6.3 million Lotto jackpot
Search for missing man to resume on Mount Brandon shortly
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus