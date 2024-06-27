Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Last night in the
Acorn Life Co. Under 21 Football County Championship Semi-Finals, Austin Stacks 2-11 South Kerry District Board 2-10.
Elsewhere last night
Round 1 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football
Div 1.
John Mitchels 1-07 defeated Milltown/Castlemaine.1-01
Div. 2.
Ardfert 5-15 beat Ballymacelligott 4-08
Div. 3.
Castlegregory 6-16(34) had a narrow victory over Castleisland Desmonds 8-09(33)
Div. 4.
Renard/St. Mary's 1-12 Dingle 5-18.
Kerins O'Rahilly's v St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers did not go ahead.