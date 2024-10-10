Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Mid Kerry Championship - Shield Final
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-11
Beaufort 3-06
South Kerry Under 13 Plate Final/Championship Semi Final at Waterville Sportsfield.
St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's 3.16 Na Fianna 0.4
They now face St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers in the Championship Final on Sunday October 13th.
LGFA last night
U15 Club Championship
D3 Kilcummin 6-03 -v- Moyvane 3-10
D1 Castleisland Desmonds 4-10 -v- MKL Gaels 2-05