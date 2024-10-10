Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Oct 10, 2024 11:20 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Mid Kerry Championship - Shield Final

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-11
Beaufort 3-06

South Kerry Under 13 Plate Final/Championship Semi Final at Waterville Sportsfield.

Advertisement

St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's 3.16 Na Fianna 0.4

They now face St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers in the Championship Final on Sunday October 13th.

LGFA last night
U15 Club Championship

Advertisement

D3 Kilcummin 6-03 -v- Moyvane 3-10

D1 Castleisland Desmonds 4-10 -v- MKL Gaels 2-05

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Airport Basketball County League Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Former Premier League Players Dies
Advertisement

Recommended

N21 road reopen to traffic following accident
Launch of "Float to Live" exhibition at Cork Airport
Close call for American tourist at Sceilg Mhichíl
Valentia conference focuses on need to protect nation's underwater cables from attack
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus