Thursday Local GAA Results

Aug 15, 2024 10:57 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Results
Corrib Oil Ladies Senior Club League Division 7 Final

Killarney Legion 1-12 v John Mitchels 2-06

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
St. Brendan's 2 - 17 Lady's Walk 0 - 12
Lixnaw 2 - 18 Kilmoyley 1 - 16

St. Brendan's will play Lixnaw in the Final on Wednesday next, 21 August

===================================

Kelliher Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition.

Div: 1
An Ghaeltacht 3-09 Na Gaeil 1-09

Div. 4. semifinal
St Mary’s/Renard/Valentia/Dromid/Waterville 5-08. Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-08

Div 6
An Ghaeltacht B 3-15 Na Gaeil B 1-03

