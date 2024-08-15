Thursday Local GAA Results

Corrib Oil Ladies Senior Club League Division 7 Final
Killarney Legion 1-12 v John Mitchels 2-06
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
St. Brendan's 2 - 17 Lady's Walk 0 - 12
Lixnaw 2 - 18 Kilmoyley 1 - 16
St. Brendan's will play Lixnaw in the Final on Wednesday next, 21 August
Kelliher Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition.
Div: 1
An Ghaeltacht 3-09 Na Gaeil 1-09
Div. 4. semifinal
St Mary’s/Renard/Valentia/Dromid/Waterville 5-08. Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-08
Div 6
An Ghaeltacht B 3-15 Na Gaeil B 1-03