Sport

Thursday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 15, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Thursday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry Ladies Football
Randles Brothers County Intermediate Championship
MKL Gaels 1-04 Scartaglin 1-09

Today:

Kerry Ladies Football
U18 County League Div 2 final
Abbeydorney v Cromane
In Abbeydorney 7.00

