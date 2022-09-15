Thursday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
Randles Brothers County Intermediate Championship
MKL Gaels 1-04 Scartaglin 1-09
Today:
Kerry Ladies Football
U18 County League Div 2 final
Abbeydorney v Cromane
In Abbeydorney 7.00
