Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 20, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football

Div 1.

Na Gaeil 0-13 John Mitchels 2-15

Laune Rangers 5-18 Austin Stacks 1-04

An Ghaeltacht 0-14 Ballymac 3-15

Div. 2

Churchill 1-15 St. Pat's/Kerins O'Rahillys 2-02

Div. 3 semi final

Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory was postponed.

Dromid/Watervile 5-15 St Michaels Foilmore/ Skellig Valentia 2-11

Div. 4 semi final

Castleisland Desmonds 6-15 St Mary's/Renard 2-10

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-17 Dingle 1-13

Under 13 div 7.

Milltown/Castlemaine B 4-12 Na Gaeil B 1-10

==

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

RD 5 result

An Gaeltacht 3-06 Beaufort 3-13

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Fixture.

John Mitchels B v Kerins O Rahilly's B

at 8pm.

