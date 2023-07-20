Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football
Div 1.
Na Gaeil 0-13 John Mitchels 2-15
Laune Rangers 5-18 Austin Stacks 1-04
An Ghaeltacht 0-14 Ballymac 3-15
Div. 2
Churchill 1-15 St. Pat's/Kerins O'Rahillys 2-02
Div. 3 semi final
Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory was postponed.
Dromid/Watervile 5-15 St Michaels Foilmore/ Skellig Valentia 2-11
Div. 4 semi final
Castleisland Desmonds 6-15 St Mary's/Renard 2-10
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-17 Dingle 1-13
Under 13 div 7.
Milltown/Castlemaine B 4-12 Na Gaeil B 1-10
==
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
RD 5 result
An Gaeltacht 3-06 Beaufort 3-13
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Fixture.
John Mitchels B v Kerins O Rahilly's B
at 8pm.