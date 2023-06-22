Thursday local GAA fixtures and results

The Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship final will be contested by North Kerry and East Kerry.
In the last four North Kerry beat Laune Rangers 1-13 to 2-8 while East Kerry defeated South Kerry 3-18 to 3-10.
Mid Kerry Junior Football League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-17 An Gaeltacht 0-6
East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Glenflesk 4.12 Dr Crokes. 2.12
Listry-Keel 1.18 Firies. 1.14
Killarney Legion. 4.14 Rathmore. 4.12
Scartaglin. 4.11 Fossa. 7.09
Kilcummin 5.14 Beaufort. 2.14
TODAY:
Gneeveguilla home to Spa @ 7
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 4 Round 1 @ 7.30
Ballydongohue B v Knockanure
Listowel Emmets C v Ballyduff B
Clounmacon v Tarbert B