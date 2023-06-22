Advertisement
Sport

Thursday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 22, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Thursday local GAA fixtures and results
The Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship final will be contested by North Kerry and East Kerry.

In the last four North Kerry beat Laune Rangers 1-13 to 2-8 while East Kerry defeated South Kerry 3-18 to 3-10.

Mid Kerry Junior Football League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Milltown/Castlemaine 4-17 An Gaeltacht 0-6

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Glenflesk 4.12 Dr Crokes. 2.12

Listry-Keel 1.18 Firies. 1.14

Killarney Legion. 4.14 Rathmore. 4.12

Scartaglin. 4.11 Fossa. 7.09

Kilcummin 5.14 Beaufort. 2.14

TODAY:

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla home to Spa @ 7

North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 4 Round 1 @ 7.30
Ballydongohue B v Knockanure
Listowel Emmets C v Ballyduff B
Clounmacon v Tarbert B

