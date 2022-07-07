Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 4.12 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3.9

They now progress to the C League final where they face off against Skellig Rangers/Valentia.

McElligott Oils Asdee Sponsored U15 North Lerry League Results.

St Senans 0.08 Finuge 5.13

Listowel 2.07 Ballyduff 0.10

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition got underway last evening Wednesday July 6th.

Div. 1.

Ballymacelligott 3-08 Laune Rangers 4-07

Div 2.

Churchill 2-07 Milltown/Castlemaine 4-12

Div. 3

St Michaels/Foilmore v Annascaul/Lispole (postponed)

Dingle v Ardfert (cancelled)

Div. 4

Skellig/Valentia 1-05 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 7-11

Renard/St. Mary’s 3-13 Castlegregory 3-08

Div. 5.

Austin Stacks 6-18 Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 4-08

Mid Kerry League

Keel 1.11 Milltown castlemaine 1.15

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Results for Wednesday 6/7

Rathmore 2.09

Kenmare 3.19

Currow. 7.08

Firies. 1.11

Fossa . 0.05

Beaufort 4.11

Listry-Keel 1.06

Dr Crokes 4.05

Glenflesk. 3.11

Spa. 3.10

Fixtures

Division 4A Round 1, Back games

Ballyduff B v Clounmacon @ 7.30pm

Division 4B Round 3

Ballydonoghue C v Knockanure @7:30pm

Senior Football Division 2

Na Gaeil V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30

Senior Football Division 4

Cordal V Fossa 19:30

Minor Hurling Championship 2022

(Round 2), Lixnaw V Crotta/Kilmoyley 18:30

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kilcummin B v Gneeveguilla 6pm

Listry-Keel B v Scartaglin 7pm