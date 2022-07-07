Advertisement
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 7, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Results

South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 4.12 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3.9

They now progress to the C League final where they face off against Skellig Rangers/Valentia.

===

McElligott Oils Asdee Sponsored U15 North Lerry League Results.

St Senans 0.08 Finuge 5.13

Listowel 2.07 Ballyduff 0.10

===

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition got underway last evening Wednesday July 6th.

Div. 1.

Ballymacelligott 3-08 Laune Rangers 4-07

Div 2.

Churchill 2-07 Milltown/Castlemaine 4-12

Div. 3

St Michaels/Foilmore v Annascaul/Lispole (postponed)

Dingle v Ardfert (cancelled)

Div. 4

Skellig/Valentia 1-05 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 7-11

Renard/St. Mary’s 3-13 Castlegregory 3-08

Div. 5.

Austin Stacks 6-18 Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 4-08

===

Mid Kerry League

Keel 1.11 Milltown castlemaine 1.15

===

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Results for Wednesday 6/7

Rathmore 2.09

Kenmare 3.19

Currow. 7.08

Firies. 1.11

Fossa . 0.05

Beaufort 4.11

Listry-Keel 1.06

Dr Crokes 4.05

Glenflesk. 3.11

Spa. 3.10

Fixtures

Division 4A Round 1, Back games

Ballyduff B v Clounmacon @ 7.30pm

Division 4B Round 3

Ballydonoghue C v Knockanure @7:30pm

===

Senior Football Division 2

Na Gaeil V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30

Senior Football Division 4

Cordal V Fossa 19:30

Minor Hurling Championship 2022

(Round 2), Lixnaw V Crotta/Kilmoyley 18:30

===

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kilcummin B v Gneeveguilla 6pm

Listry-Keel B v Scartaglin 7pm

