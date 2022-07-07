Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final
Waterville/Dromid Pearses 4.12 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3.9
They now progress to the C League final where they face off against Skellig Rangers/Valentia.
===
McElligott Oils Asdee Sponsored U15 North Lerry League Results.
St Senans 0.08 Finuge 5.13
Listowel 2.07 Ballyduff 0.10
===
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition got underway last evening Wednesday July 6th.
Div. 1.
Ballymacelligott 3-08 Laune Rangers 4-07
Div 2.
Churchill 2-07 Milltown/Castlemaine 4-12
Div. 3
St Michaels/Foilmore v Annascaul/Lispole (postponed)
Dingle v Ardfert (cancelled)
Div. 4
Skellig/Valentia 1-05 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 7-11
Renard/St. Mary’s 3-13 Castlegregory 3-08
Div. 5.
Austin Stacks 6-18 Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 4-08
===
Mid Kerry League
Keel 1.11 Milltown castlemaine 1.15
===
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Results for Wednesday 6/7
Rathmore 2.09
Kenmare 3.19
Currow. 7.08
Firies. 1.11
Fossa . 0.05
Beaufort 4.11
Listry-Keel 1.06
Dr Crokes 4.05
Glenflesk. 3.11
Spa. 3.10
Fixtures
Division 4A Round 1, Back games
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon @ 7.30pm
Division 4B Round 3
Ballydonoghue C v Knockanure @7:30pm
===
Senior Football Division 2
Na Gaeil V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30
Senior Football Division 4
Cordal V Fossa 19:30
Minor Hurling Championship 2022
(Round 2), Lixnaw V Crotta/Kilmoyley 18:30
===
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Kilcummin B v Gneeveguilla 6pm
Listry-Keel B v Scartaglin 7pm